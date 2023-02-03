Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee REVEAL their second daughter Divisha's face, call her 'miracle baby'; PICS

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most talented actors and popular celebrity couples in the industry. The couple fell in love during their stint in the mythological series Ramayan and got married in February 2011. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022. They never revealed the face of their second daughter but recently announced that they have named her 'Divisha'. Gurmeet and Debina reveal their second daughter's face:

But today, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee surprised their fans and followers as they revealed the face of their second daughter Divisha. They shared two pictures with their daughters on their Instagram accounts. In the first picture, we see Debina and Gurmeet adorably kissing the forehead of their little munchkin Divisha. The toddler is seen dressed in a white dress and wearing a purple hairband which looks cute. In the second photo, we see Debina sitting on a chair while holding Divisha and Gurmeet standing holding Lianna, and both are all smiles as they are captured candidly here. For this family photoshoot, Debina Bonnerjee chose a lavender off-shoulder gown and left her wavy tresses open, whereas Gurmeet Choudhary opted for a navy blue pantsuit. Sharing these photos, Debina wrote, "Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily."

Take a look at Gurmeet and Debina's post:

For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 last year. After four months, Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy on August 16. They shared a picture in which Debina posed Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other, while the actress flaunted the sonogram. However, the couple was trolled after announcing their second pregnancy within a few months of delivering their first baby. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling and said that it was 'unnecessary' and revealed that she has learned to accept the trolling over the years. On the professional front, Debina Bonnerjee starred in several shows such as Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Whereas, Gurmeet has been a part of several shows Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara among others.

