Gurmeet Choudhary gives CPR to person on street; VIDEO

Gurmeet Choudhary is a known name in the showbiz world. The actor has made a mark in the television as well as the Bollywood industry. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Gurmeet is also into social work. Recently, he was seen with his wife Debina and kids on a beach cleaning drive. The viral video got a lot of attention and people praised Gurmeet for raising their kids beautifully. And, now, yet again the actor has won our hearts with his act.

Gurmeet Choudhary gave CPR to a person on street

On the streets of Mumbai, on 5th October 2023, actor Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted acting promptly when a person fell unconscious on the streets. He gave him CPR and helped him get hospitalized. Gurmeet's act in time and precision saved the person's life. In the video, Gurmeet was seen pumping the person's heart and asking for the help of somebody who could rub the person's feet while he gave him CPR. The passers-by were amazed at Gurmeet's knowledge and spontaneity. Some of them even gave him a round of applause. And what he did today, makes us believe that the actor is undoubtedly a HERO even off-camera.

Gurmeet Choudhary's professional life

Gurmeet Choudhary rose to fame with his stint as Shree Ram in Ramayan. He then played the iconic character of Maan Singh Khurana in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi. He also featured in Punnar Vivah opposite Kratika Sengar. He was a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 6, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller Khamoshiyaan. He also has a few music videos to his credit.

Gurmeet Choudhary's personal life

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee got married in 2006. However, they kept their marriage a secret. However, they got married again in 2021 as per Bengali rituals. They welcomed their first daughter in April 2022 followed by another baby girl in November 2022.

