Gurmeet Choudhary shares a mushy post for mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, Calls her ‘home’

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the most popular and adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. A few months ago, the couple shared that they are going to be parents for the second time. Debina has been rocking her maternity look with ease and Gurmeet Choudhary is her biggest support.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared a post on social media, where the couple looks stunning together in stylish outfits. The maternal glow on Debina’s face is gorgeous and she looks fashionable in multicolor dress with pink jacket. Gurmeet Choudhary is seen flaunting his muscular arms as he has sported a black sleeveless jacket with white trousers. He shared a lovely caption for his wife Debina, as he wrote, “Found the best of best by my side! My biwi, my best friend, my forever girlfriend and most importantly my home Love you @debinabon.”