Gurmeet Choudhary shares PICS of his grand birthday celebration with Debina Bonnerjee and others; See PICS

Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the showbiz industry. At present, he is one of the most successful and bankable actors in the television industry and has a massive fan following. The actor has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with his talent and persona. Gurmeet is undoubtedly one of the most charming and fit actors in the entertainment world. Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated his 39th birthday on 22nd February 2023 in a grandeur style.

Today, Gurmeet Choudhary shared several photos from his grand birthday celebration on his social media. In these pictures, the actor is seen posing with his wife Debina Bonnerjee , and other close friends. Gurmeet is seen donning an all-black look whereas Debina is seen wearing a stunning pristine white gown. Sharing these snaps, Gurmeet captioned, "Birthday Love Thank you @ditas.mumbai for a great hospitality."

On the other hand, Debina Bonnerjee also shared a video with her little munchkin Lianna on her Instagram handle. In this clip, the little toddler is all smiles as she grooves along with her mother. Both are seen donning purple and pink ethnic attires. Sharing this video, Debina captioned, "Pretty girls walk like this."

Gurmeet Choudhary's personal life:

Gurmeet Choudhary is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple is the audience's favorite and enjoys a massive following owing to their talent and down-to-earth behavior. Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married on 15 February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to a baby girl Lianna in April 2022. The couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed a baby girl on November 11, 2022, and named her Divisha.

Gurmeet Choudhary's professional life:

Gurmeet Choudhary has been a part of several shows such as Ramayan, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati and more. At present, he is gearing up for his upcoming web series Maharana Pratap which will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.