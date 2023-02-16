Gurmeet Choudhary shares picture of chiseled body, reveals his training regime; fans go weak in the knee

Popular television and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen playing the warrior-king Maharana Pratap in the upcoming show Maharana. Produced by Disney Plus Hotstar and directed by the talented Nitin Chandrakant Desai, the series portrays Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead as the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap. The first look of the actor was revealed yesterday and fans are going crazy over his perfect physique. The actor took to his Instagram today and dropped shirtless images to show off his chiseled body. He also revealed what it took for him to achieve this look for the show. Taking to his Instagram, the actor share three images with the caption, “Here I am #maharanapratap Ready. It’s rightly said that the body achieves what the mind believes.. 1 year of constant hard-work, diet, discipline, 3 times every day working out is all worth it when I see myself in the mirror!”

Take a look at the images here:

Gurmeet revealed in an interview that he had two professional trainers and a dietitian with him. He followed a strict diet and training regimen. Talking about his workout, he shared, “In the morning, I used to do empty stomach cardio, in the afternoon I'd do intense weight training and in the evening, I did weight training. For this one year, I was doing my workouts every day and not even on a Sunday I skipped. I was determined to do this. And after doing all this, I felt that ok now I am ready to go sets as Maharana.” Reaction of netizens Popular celebrities and fans also commented about Gurmeet’s look. Singer Asees Kaur wrote, “Sheer hard work”, while actor Vikram Mastal wrote, “Kadak guru.” Fans of the actor took the comment section by storm and everyone commented on how fabulous he looks. One comment reads, “khatam sab”, while another reads, “Hatsss off to ur dedication & hardwork!!! All the Very Best for your comeback.” Fans are also excited for the actor’s comeback on the screen as he was last seen in the film The Wife in 2021.

