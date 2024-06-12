Gurmeet Choudhary to participate in national sprinting competition: Here’s how it happened

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is on a roll. After announcing his OTT debut with Commander Karan Saxena, he is back with another exciting news. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, will participate in a national sprinting competition. He expressed his excitement and announced the news to his fans. Let’s take a look at his post to learn how it happened.

Gurmeet Choudhary announces participation in national sprinting competition

On June 12, taking to his official social media handles, Gurmeet Choudhary shared the news of his participation in the national sprinting competition. Talking about how it happened, he shared that while preparing for the role of commander Karan Saxena, he worked really hard all day. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to the director and producer of the show.

Along with the caption, Gurmeet also shared a video of his practice from the field.

Check out Gurmeet Choudhary’s post here:

To quote Gurmeet’s caption, “Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition! While preparing for commander, Karan Saxena , I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening. Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It’s all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There’s some magic in the word “commander” itself. Nevertheless, I’m off to nationals—wish me luck! Jai Hind.”

His caption continued, “A heartfelt thank you to @disneyplushotstar ,my Producer @keylightindia Rajeshwar Nair krishnana sir , and my Director @jatinwagle1(sir love you) for giving me this incredible opportunity. Your unwavering support and belief in me have made this journey possible. I am truly grateful and excited for what’s ahead! Thank you so much @sadashivathcoach sir for motivating."

It goes without saying that Gurmeet's sheer dedication is an inspiration to many. His fans and friends showered the comment section with love and praise. One user wrote, "Congratulations. onwards and upwards 🇮🇳." Notably, he is already a winner in the eyes of his fans. One of his friends wrote, " Way to go Guruuuu..!! This is incredible..!! Jai Hind 🇮🇳."

About Commander Karan Saxena

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming show, Commander Karan Saxena, the teaser starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan was unveiled on Monday. It is set to stream from July 8 on Disney+Hotstar.

