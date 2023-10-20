Gurmeet Choudhary’s body transformation post, ‘Ageing like a fine wine’ makes fans wonder if he stopped aging

Gurmeet Choudhary, an accomplished actor and fitness enthusiast, continues to amaze fans with his dedication to fitness and his incredible body transformation. The 39-year-old actor recently shared a jaw-dropping before-and-after photo comparison on social media, sparking waves of admiration and astonishment from his followers. He often takes to social media to posts photos and videos to take fans on his fitness journey.

Gurmeet Choudhary's body transformation post

Yesterday, the actor posted a photo on his official Instagram handle that left fans stunned. The photo collage, posted on Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram account, shows an image from 2003 alongside a recent snapshot from 2023. In the earlier photo, a lean Gurmeet can be seen sporting a yellow tank top and shorts, while the 2023 picture showcases a shirtless Gurmeet, revealing his impeccably chiselled physique as he confidently dons denim. The transformation is crazy.

Check out Gurmeet Choudhary's transformation photo here:

The Maharana actor captioned the post with, ".....like a fine wine." This isn't the first time Gurmeet Choudhary has taken the internet by storm with his remarkable body transformation photos. In February of this year, he shared another inspiring snapshot on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that read, "Here I am #maharanapratap Ready. It's rightly said that the body achieves what the mind believes. One year of constant hard work, a disciplined diet, and rigorous workouts three times a day is all worth it when I see myself in the mirror! #omnamahshivaya." This is the 2023 snap that he posted in the transformation pic. Gurmeet Choudhary's consistent dedication to his fitness journey and the amazing results he's achieved have made him an inspiration to many.

Reaction of netizens

Netizens bombarded the comment section with their comments expressing their astonishment at the actor's transformation. While some wrote if he stopped ageing, others commented how he is an inspiration to many. One user commented, "Excellent transformation, guru!!" Another wrote, "We need to be reminded of ur real age. U look 25-26 something." "U stopped aging after that.... looking charmer with every new year" reads another comment.

