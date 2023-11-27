Guru Nanak Jayanti: Shehnaaz Gill, Kushal Tandon, Kapil Sharma extend heartfelt wishes on the auspicious day

Today (November 27), we celebrate the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guruparab. This day is celebrated on November 27 every year as it marks the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. Guru Nanak Jayanti holds great importance for Sikhs worldwide as it marks the founding of Sikhism by Guru Nanak. On this special day, several TV celebs have taken to their respective social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers.

Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Shehnaaz Gill:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. She shared a post on her Instagram story.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's story here-

Kushal Tandon:

Kushal Tandon shared a throwback picture with his fans and followers on his Instagram handle. In this picture, the Barsaatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actor is seen posing calmly at the Golden Temple. Sharing this post, Kushal wrote, "#gurupurab."

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's post here-

Kapil Sharma:

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kapil Sharma wished his fans on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti by sharing an Instagram story. Wishing his fans, Kapil wrote, "Happy guruparab #gurunanakjayanti."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's story here-

Nakuul Mehta:

Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable story on his Instagram handle along with his son Sufi. In this snap, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor and his little one have been captured candidly as they spend a peaceful time at a Gurudwara. Sharing this picture, Nakuul wrote, "Wahe Guru ji da Khalsa, Wahe Guru ji di Fateh."

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's story here-

Rahul Vaidya:

Rahul Vaidya uploaded a special video for his fans as he sang the Wahe Guru song. Sharing this clip with his fans and followers, the Indian Idol fame wrote, "आज गुरु नानक जयंती है और रूम में echo भी था तो सोचा मनसे गुरु का नाम लूँ."

Watch Rahul Vaidya's video here-

Mona Singh:

Wishing her fans and followers, Mona Singh also shared a post on the auspicious occasion of Guruparab. She wrote, "Happy Gurupurab #bless #love #happiness."

Take a look at Mona Singh's post here-

Jasmin Bhasin:

Jasmin Bhasin also wished fans through her Instagram story on the special occasion.

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's story here-

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

