'Gurucharan Singh collapsed due to…': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's friend shares insights into his health condition

Gurucharan Singh, who is widely known for his stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Roshan Singh Sodhi, was recently hospitalized. The actor posted a video on his social media handle and revealed that his condition deteriorated quite a lot. In the clip, he was seen resting on the hospital bed and detailing his health. In a recent interview, Gurucharan's close friend Bhakti Soni gave insights into the actor's health condition.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, she was asked if the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame was admitted to the hospital again after returning home. To this, Bhakti Soni stated that Gurucharan Singh had so much weakness and mentioned that he should have remained hospitalized for more days instead of returning home.

"Woh government hospital hai toh wahan pe infection lagne ke bhi chances hote hain. Toh according to doctor, woh ghar chale jaaye. Toh ghar bhi aa gaye. Fir se weakness thi aur iske chalte wapas unhein leke jaana pada tha (That was a government hospital, so there were chances of getting infected there. So, according to the doctor, he should go home. So he came home. Again, he felt weakness, and due to this, he had to go to the hospital again)," added Soni. Further, Bhakti revealed that Gurucharan collapsed after he went downstairs for some reason.

For the unversed, in his video that he shared on Instagram updating fans about his health, Gurucharan was heard saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)." He also wished his fans for Gurpurab. Then, the actor said that his blood tests had been done and he would update netizens about his health soon.

