It has been more than two weeks since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing. Although the police have been constantly trying to lead investigations by forming multiple teams, a significant update on the case is yet to be reported.

Lately, reports suggest that the officials have been trying to gain insight into his financial situation. Meanwhile, Delhi police visited the TMKOC sets in connection with the missing case of Gurucharan Singh.

Delhi Police tries finding hints of Gurucharan Singh's whereabouts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh, who was loved by fans as Roshan Singh Sodhi, is currently one of the most discussed names. Ever since he went missing, several reports have made it to the headlines. Currently, Delhi police are investigating the case and trying to trace the actor. The most recent development suggests that a team of Delhi police officials visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Mumbai's Film City.

As per the reports, several actors from the show were in touch with Gurucharan, and the officials's visit was to find hints of his whereabouts. According to a source close to the show’s production, “This week, Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. “ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sohil Ramani, Head of Production of Neela Films, confirmed and said, "As a part of their investigation, Delhi police had visited our set. They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan. We continue to pray for his well-being and hope he is found soon."

Previously, it was reported that the actor faced financial constraints. According to Delhi Police’s latest report, Gurucharan Singh operated 10 bank accounts for transactions. Reportedly, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last social media post here:

When did Gurucharan Singh go missing?

On April 22, Gurucharan Singh went missing. He was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. Things went wrong when the next day, the actor neither took the flight to Mumbai nor returned to his home. His father also registered a police complaint, mentioning that Gurucharan was in a stable mental condition.

Delhi police are already scanning all the CCTV footage. The initial investigation last spotted him in the Palam area. Since Gurucharan has left his phone in the Palam area, it is quite challenging for the cops to trace him.

ALSO READ: Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor likely planned his disappearance; Report