It has been over a week that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing. The latest developments in the case suggest that the actor likely planned his disappearance. He was last seen in Palam, Delhi, a place close to his residence.

Did Gurucharan Singh plan his disappearance?

News18 reported that police suspect that the entire incident is planned and that Gurucharan Singh himself is behind it. The sources said, “He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage, we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

About the missing actor’s case

Gurucharan Singh was last seen on April 22 when he left his Delhi home to take a flight to Mumbai. But he neither took the flight to the city nor did he return home. This was when his father lodged a police complaint about his missing son. In the report, he mentioned that his 50-year-old son is mentally stable and has gone missing.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last social media post:

Reportedly, investigations revealed that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was soon to get married and he was going through a financial crunch.

Police were checking the CCTV footage when he was located at a crossing in Palam, a few km away from his home. It was also found that Gurucharan withdrew Rs 7,000 on that day from an ATM in Delhi.

The actor who is best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had many friends and acquaintances from the industry come forward to react to the news. Producer JD Majethia, who has not been personally involved in the case reached out to CINTAA to inform about the missing actor. AICWA also reacted to the news and urged the Delhi CM to expedite the process.

