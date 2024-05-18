Gurucharan Singh has been in the headlines for quite some time. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor went missing, and his father lodged a complaint after he had not returned home. Meanwhile, reports surfaced that a team of Delhi police officials visited TMKOC sets for an investigation to find Gurucharan's whereabouts. In recent developments, media reports claim that the actor returned home on Friday (May 17).

The Delhi Police even filed a kidnapping case, and an investigation was underway to find Gurucharan. Well, upon his arrival, he was interrogated by the officials.

What did Gurucharan Singh say after returning home?

According to India Today's report, Gurucharan Singh underwent a brief interrogation by the police officials, where he told them that he had left his worldly life. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame added that he was on a religious journey. Further, reports stated that the actors visited several Gurudwara in many cities, including Amritsar and Ludhiana, in the last few days, but later, he had a realization to return home.

Reportedly, the police have discovered that Singh was a devotee of a sect that practices meditation and showed interest in venturing to the Himalayas for meditation purposes.

Gurucharan Singh's financial situation

During the initial investigation, before the actor returned home, reports stated that he faced a financial crisis and often used credit cards for transactions. Not only this, but, reportedly, he operated several bank accounts and used credit cards to settle the bank balance on one card with another. Meanwhile, sources reveal that the actor took out INR 14,000 from an ATM.

While there were reports of Gurucharan facing financial strain, the head of production of Neela Films confirmed that there were no dues from their end toward the actor. On the other hand, his father revealed that he was unaware of his son going through financial tensions.

What happened to Gurucharan Singh?

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. Things took an unexpected turn when he did not take the flight back to Mumbai, nor did he return home. Gurucharan's father, Hargit Singh, registered a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code. He also stated that the actor was in a stable mental condition.

