Gurucharan Singh predicted his demise date? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's friend reveals their last conversation
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's friend, Bhakti Soni reveals the last conversation she had with the actor. Don't miss the startling details.
Gurucharan Singh, best known for his stint in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Roshan Singh Sodhi, was recently in the news owing to his health issues. The actor posted a video on his social media handle and revealed that he was hospitalized. In a recent interview, Gurucharan's close friend Bhakti Soni shared insights into the actor's health condition and also revealed the last conversation they had.
Gurucharan Singh’s friend Bharti stressed that he is following the path of spirituality. Revealing that the actor has given up food and water, she added a surprising statement. In her words, “Jaha taak meri baat huyi thi last, mujhe bataya gaya tha ki 13th of January or 14th of January, mujhe samajh mein aa jayega ki wo ye dharti pe rahenge ya nahi rahenge. Ye unke words the. (The last time I spoke to him, I was told that by 13th or 14th January, I will understand if he will stay in this world or not).”
She also continued saying, “Kyunki ekdam se banda pani chhod raha hain, kahan chhod raha hain, 17 din, 18 din se pani nahi peeya, toh you can imagine. (Because someone giving up food and water, not drinking or eating for 17-18 days, you can imagine).”
Giving an update on the actor's health, his friend said that Gurucharan is not listening to doctor's advice and doing only what he feels is correct. She said that everyone is trying to convince him to drink water, but he has refused.
For the unversed, a few days back, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a video on Instagram updating fans about his health, Gurucharan was heard saying, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)."
He also wished his fans for Gurpurab. Then, the actor said that his blood tests had been done and he would update netizens about his health soon.
