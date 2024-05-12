Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's shocking disappearance has shaken the telly industry. His family, friends, and fans are hoping and praying for his safe return. On April 22, Gurucharan was supposed to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, but he never made it to his destination. As days pass, the concern regarding Gurucharan being missing is rising.

Today (May 12), Gurucharan Singh celebrates his 51st birthday. Now, his father, Harjit Singh expresses his concern over his missing son and eagerly awaits Gurucharan's return.

Gurucharan Singh's father expresses concern:

While talking to Times Now, Gurucharan Singh's father, Harjit Singh, was asked whether there was any information about the missing actor. In reply, Harjit disappointingly shared that there is no news about Gurucharan yet and also mentioned that his health is not good.

When asked about the last conversation he had with Gurucharan, his father stated that the actor told him that he would return in 1-2 days; however, he hasn't returned yet. Harjit Singh disclosed that Gurucharan Singh was worried about something but never told them what bothered him.

Harjit Singh asked the 51-year-old to share his problem with them as they are his parents, however, Gurucharan had assured them that he would return in 1-2 days and then speak about his trouble. Gurucharan's father also said that he often asked the actor to get married and settle down. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The actor's father even shared that Gurucharan would have celebrated his birthday with them in Delhi if he would have returned as promised.

The investigation to trace Gurucharan Singh is underway. Recently, Delhi police visited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets as several actors from the show were in touch with him. The police officer visited the sets to find some clues regarding the actor's disappearance.

Head of Production of Neela Films, Sohil Ramani confirmed Delhi police visiting the set and said, "They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan. We continue to pray for his well-being and hope he is found soon.

About Gurucharan Singh's work life:

Gurucharan Singh rose to fame after playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor had taken a break from the show in 2013 but returned to the show the next year. He finally took a midway exit from the show in 2020. After Gurucharan, actor Balwinder Singh Suri stepped in to play the role.

ALSO READ: Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Delhi Police visits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets for investigation