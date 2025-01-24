Gurucharan Singh's father shares actor's health update and reveals Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame is recovering at home: 'He has begun taking...'

Gurucharan Singh has been in the headlines for quite some time. His fans were left worried after the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was hospitalized and informed his followers about his deteriorating health. While his close friend Bhakti Soni revealed that Singh agreed to break his fast after securing a deal worth Rs 13 lakh, his father has also shared the actor's health update. Gurucharan is now out of danger and recovering at home.

Talking to News 18, Gurucharan’s father, Hargit Singh, said, "By Waheguru’s grace, I’m happy to share that he is now doing much better. Recently, he had to be hospitalized due to severe weakness, which left him in critical condition for some time. It was a deeply worrying period for our family."

He also told the portal that the television actor has focused on regaining strength and began eating well. Be it eating fresh, nutritious meals or spending quiet moments at the Gurudwara, Gurucharan Singh has been doing it all to recover. Hargit mentioned that his son is out of danger, owing to the blessings of the Almighty and the efforts of the doctors.

Further, Hargit Singh said that his son has always advocated for spreading positivity through his work. The outpouring of love Gurucharan has received from those around him has touched him profoundly. "He has begun taking short walks and is slowly returning to a routine, but we are being very careful to ensure he doesn’t overexert himself. We are hopeful that with time, rest, and care, he will return to his full form," concluded Hargit.

Advertisement

Besides this, when inquired about the ongoing court case, the actor's father stated the case had been underway for 50 years, and God can only let them know what would happen next.

For the untold, Gurcharan Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show in 2012 but returned due to public demand and again exited in 2020. As of now, Balwinder Singh Suri is playing the above-mentioned role.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh agrees to break fast due to THIS reason; actor's friend shares his health update