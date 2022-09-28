Gustakh Dil fame Sana Amin Sheikh and Aijaz Sheikh go their separate ways after 6 years of marriage

Sana Amin Sheikh has been part of numerous TV shows over the years and a popular name in the telly industry. The actress got married to television director Aijaz Sheikh in January 2016. Now after six years of trying to save their marriage, the couple had finally separated amicably. The divorce came through on September 13. Sana opened up on her separation in an interview with Etimes.

Krishnadasi fame Sana shared that she and Aijaz Sheikh had tied the knot a month after knowing each other as they liked each other. She added that when one is working in the television industry, time becomes a luxury one can rarely enjoy. People don’t get a single day off to catch up with their spouse or family. They also didn’t get time to spend together due to busy schedules. She added, “I reported to the shoot of my show Krishnadasi the day after my nikah, and Aijaz was directing a daily soap. When we did get time off from work, we realised that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our marriage. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to talk about it during our courtship or the initial months of the marriage. We had compatibility issues.”