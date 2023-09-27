‘Guys I’m alive’, Actress Jigyasa Singh puts death rumors to rest

Hoax spreading about celebrities’ deaths or accidents is not uncommon. Almost all big celebrities have woken up to the news of their death. This type of news spread like wildfire making fans and netizens wonder if they are true or false. Recently, the internet was abuzz with the news that actress Jigyasa Singh is no more! Now, the television actress has put the rumors to rest with a post on social media.

Jigyasa Singh put rumors of her death to rest

Yesterday, Jigyasa Singh shared a screenshot of YouTube video that shared that the actress had passed away. The screenshot shows videos with titles like ‘Thapki pyaar ki actress passed away| Last video’, and ‘Actress Thapki has passed away-Shocking News’. However, sharing the screenshot, the actress wrote a long post clarifying that the videos are fake news. She wrote in the caption, “Who are these people spreading this? (laugh emoji) Guys, I am alive! MIRACLE MIRACLE! Stop spreading this fake news on fake channels.”

Check out Jigyasa Singh’s post here:

The actress has been away from the industry for some time now and the news of her death put her into the limelight. These videos uploaded on social media platforms mention that the actress passed away due to a car accident. A few netizens commented, "Rest in Peace", "Om Shanti", and other similar comments. A few are month-old videos, while some are only a day old. Well, for fans concerned about her well-being, she is safe and sound, as the actress confirmed herself.

About Jigyasa Singh's work in the industry

Jigyasa Singh is best known for her role in Thapki Pyar Ki and Thapki Pyar Ki 2. Her role as Vaani was loved by the viewers. However, she made a midshow exit from the second season owing to her health problems. She was replaced by Prachi Bansal. Besides Thapki, she has been seen in other television dramas including Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and made appearances in a few television shows. The actress has also featured in one or two music videos. Although she is away from the industry, she interacts regularly with her fans on social media.

