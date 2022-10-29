Haarsh Limbachiyaa is spotted at Mumbai airport amidst being charged by NCB

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have landed in legal trouble as NCB filed a charge sheet against them over a pending case. Bharti Singh is an ace comedian and had been part of numerous reality shows. Apart from her comedy skills, she is also an excellent hostess. She and her scriptwriter-husband Haarsh have hosted several shows. They have been charged with a two-year-old drug case. Amid the case inquiry, Haarsh was spotted at Mumbai airport.

As paparazzi asked him about Bharti Singh, he shared that she has already left Mumbai for work, on an early flight. On being asked about their Diwali celebrations, he shared that they partied a lot and compensated for the past two years.

As per the reports by ANI, Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has said that they have filed a 200-page charge sheet against the couple before the court, as reported by ANI. The duo was arrested in 2020 because of the drug case and presently have got bail.

The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2020 after they found ganja (cannabis) from their house situated in suburban Andheri. NCB had shared that 86.5 gram of cannabis was recovered from their house in a raid. ANI shared that an NCB official has said that both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted the consumption of Ganja. Their house was raided as a part of a probe by the NCB to look into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an NCB official had said.

Bharti and Haarsh were granted bail after two days by the magistrate court on signing a bond of Rs.15,000 each. The couple was booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves the small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in December 2017. They are now parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya.