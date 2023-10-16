Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveals Bharti Singh gives THIS hilarious excuse for skipping gym day

Comedic duo Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh are a beloved couple in the entertainment industry, known for their playful banter and affectionate moments. Despite their humorous jabs at each other, they often display their loving bond on social media. Bharti, renowned for her stand-up comedy, found love in screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa, culminating in their marriage in 2017. Recently, Bharti shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's), featuring Haarsh's revelation of Bharti's creative excuse for skipping her gym session.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveals Bharti Singh’s excuse for skipping gym:

Bharti Singh maintains an active and open presence on her YouTube channel, where she regularly shares updates from her life. In a recent vlog, she and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, playfully engaged in a humorous quarrel. Bharti jokingly teased Haarsh, saying that he is feeling jealous because she's developing a jawline. She humorously emphasized that their dietary habits were no different.

Adding his humorous spin to the conversation, Haarsh amusingly disclosed Bharti's common excuses for skipping the gym. He said, “Exercise karna zaroori hai. Jab bhi mai exercise ki baat karta hu yeh bolti hai are ghar ke kaam hote hai ghar ki cheeze hai. Are bhai exercise k liye bhi toh time nikalna hi pdega na. (Exercising is necessary. Every time I bring up the topic of exercise, she says, There's housework to do, household chores to manage. You still have to make time for exercise.)”

In a playful way, Bharti humorously expressed that with her son, Golla, in the picture, she finds it challenging to allocate time for the gym. She also said that her husband, Haarsh, has his own dietary demands after his gym sessions.

Haarsh playfully offered a practical solution to Bharti's gym-related dilemma, and said, “Mai batata hu. Gym mat jao, bachee ko godd m uthao or 10 squats se shuru kro. (Let me tell you. Don't go to the gym, pick up the baby, and start with 10 squats.)”

Their fun brawl took a delightful turn when their son, Golla, entered the scene, turning their playful banter into a family affair filled with laughter and joy.

Bharti Singh’s work front:

Bharti has made notable appearances on popular television shows. She has also been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye 8 among others.

