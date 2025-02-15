Hafta Vasooli: Munawar Faruqui roasts Elvish Yadav over snake venom controversy, ‘... parcel isko deliver ho gaya’

Munawar Faruqui has returned to screens with his latest show, Hafta Vasooli. It launched on the OTT platform JioHotstar on February 14. The internet is abuzz with clips from the show and netizens' verdict is it’s a super hit. But what caught our attention from the first episode is the Bigg Boss 17 winner roasting Elvish Yadav.

A clip of Hafta Vasooli doing the rounds on the internet shows the news anchor reading news, “Agli khabar aa rahi hain seedha sanp se muh se. Bangalore mein ek mahila ka daar ke maare bana thobra, jab online order mein Xbox se neekla cobra. (The next news is coming straight from the snake’s mouth. In Bangalore, a woman’s face turned pale with fear when a cobra came out of her online order instead of an Xbox.)"

Taking the opportunity, Munawar Faruqui comments, “Oooh, Elvish ka parcel isko deliver ho gaya (She received Elvish Yadav’s parcel).” The audience cheers and hoots upon hearing his comment.

To provide context, Munawar Faruqui took a dig at Elvish Yadav’s snake venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accused of allegedly obtaining snake venom as a recreational drug for rave parties. The YouTuber was arrested by UP Police after a report of the sample confirmed the presence of snake venom of the Cobra Krait species. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar district court five days later.

On the other hand, Munawar recently commented on the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. He extended his support to Samay Raina. Later, in a separate post, he took a funny dig at BeerBiceps.

In a clip on his social media handle, he was seen by the roadside. As a police vehicle passed by the road, Faruqui commented, “Police jaa rahi hai, BeerBiceps ke ghar. (Police is going to BeerBiceps’ house.)”