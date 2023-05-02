Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt's farewell note for wife Aishwarya Sharma will make you emotional

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. The show is quite popular amongst the audience and enjoys a massive number of viewers. Owing to its interesting plot, the show has hooked the attention of the audience and continues to do so. Its sudden twists and turns and high-octane drama are loved by the viewers. However, recent reports confirmed Aishwarya Sharma who is seen as Pakhi will exit from the show as the makers have planned an upcoming twist for the audience.

Neil Bhatt’s emotional note for Aishwarya Sharma

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt who essays the role of ACP Virat Chavan and Aishwarya are married in real life. They fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and tied the knot in November 2021. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Neil shared a very special post for Aishwarya. He posted the first shot from the sets of the show and wrote in the caption, “First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave! The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us. it’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future. my feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN” my lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love.”

Aishwarya’s response to Neil’s post

Earlier Aishwarya shared that she will miss shooting with her husband Neil the most. Reacting to Neil’s post, she wrote, “Awww don’t make me emotional again and again .. only because of you I was getting emotional bcuz you were crying.. and you the most precious and beautiful thing happened to me in this show my love .. we joined the show separately and coming our home together.. what’s better then that .. I really thank god for everything especially you. no doubt we were meant to be together.. In real “hum Kho gaye ek dusare ke pyaar mein” love you.” Soon after this post, fans showered their love for the couple and wrote how much they will miss Aishwarya. One user wrote, “We'll seriously miss our aishu as pakhi.”

