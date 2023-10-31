Halloween 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more share spookiest looks; PICS

Halloween is a fun-filled holiday celebrated on the night of October 31. In India, Halloween has gained popularity in urban areas where people often celebrate it by dressing up in spooky and out-of-the-box outfits. Indian TV celebrities have not failed to join the bandwagon and celebrate the festival of Halloween every year.

Several celebs host Halloween-themed parties for their friends and children which often grabs the attention of their fans owing to the bash and unexpected spooky outfits. This year was nothing different! Several TV stars celebrated Halloween with their loved ones in the most unique way and they are unmissable!

Here's how celebrities celebrated Halloween:

Rupali Ganguly:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly melted our hearts even while being dressed in the Halloween costume. Indeed this actress didn't fail to impress us with her stylish yet unique outfit. The talented star is enjoying the spooky festivities and is all set to cast a spell with her enchanting look. Sharing these photos, Rupali wrote, "Waiting for the Witching hour."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

Power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate Halloween. The two are the coolest zombies in the town as they try to dance together. Sharing this post, Divyanka wrote, "Those who Zombie together, stay together. #TheLastOfUs #HappyHalloween"

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's post:

Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Dheeraj Dhoopar's spooky Halloween look will surely send chills down your spine. The Kundali Bhagya star chose a spine-chilling red face and sported two horns on his head. In the caption of this post, Dheeraj wrote, "I’m just creepin’ it real #HappyHalloween."

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's post here-

Vinny Arora:

While Dheeraj took the spookiest way to wish his fans on Halloween, on the other hand, Vinny Arora shared an adorable post with her son Zayn and pet Oreo as she wished Halloween to his fans. In the caption of this post, Vinny wrote, "Happy Halloween."

Take a look at Vinny Arora's post here:

Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma, who attended Arjun Bijlani's Halloween-themed birthday party, looked stunning in a black stunning dress. The diva sported black lipstick and was all set to celebrate Halloween with her pals.

Advertisement

Take a look at Nia Sharma's look here-

Krystle Dsouza:

Krystle Dsouza's spooky transformation video has been the most amazing Halloween transition. The diva dressed up like Wednesday's character from Wednesday and nailed her look. Sharing this post, Krystle wrote, "Happy Halloween Take your pick."

Take a look at Krystle Dsouza's post here-

Pinkvilla team wishes everyone Happy Halloween!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Arjun Bijlani: Check out PICS from Naagin actor’s Halloween-themed party