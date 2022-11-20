'Handsome' Kapil Sharma's Sunday question to fans: Which pic should I select for next DP?

Kapil Sharma is among the top-notch celebrity in the entertainment world and enjoys massive fan followers who root for him ardently. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. After this, he introduced his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it has been running on the screens for a long time. Kapil is also presently busy shooting for it. Along with this, Kapil has been experimenting with his looks and we have to agree that he has got the town talking. Fans and friends are applauding his amazing style transformation, and he is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt his sartorial choices. Kapil Sharma's new look:

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped his dashing looks, which are truly commendable. In these photos, Kapil looks dapper as he opted for a black striped sweatshirt and donned black jeans to complete his look. He also chose amazing sunnies and a stylish colorful diamond-studded watch that compliments his look. Sharing these photos, Kapil captioned, "When you love your job then there is no sunday or everyday is sunday Good morning btw which one i should select for my next profile picture ???". Fans have flooded his comment section with amazing compliments.

Take a look at Kapil's PICS here:

About The Kapil Sharma Show: At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which airs every weekend on Sony TV. The audience's favorite troupe includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The show has been graced by several celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and others, to promote their upcoming films. The show's entertaining concept has hooked the attention of the masses and the acts put forward by the entertainers are worth applauding. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

