Hania Amir: A glimpse into Hala from Mere Humsafar's fun and entertaining side

Hania Amir is a well-known Pakistani actress. She is known for a number of shows. However, her character in Mere Humsafar has been quite successful. She gained a lot of appreciation for her acting chops in the show. She made people weep with her innocence. Hania played the character of Hala Nafees in the show. Hala was abandoned by her father as he got married for the second time and his wife didn't want to raise Nafees's daughter from his previous marriage. Nafees leaves Hala at his brother Raees's house. Raees, his wife, and other members of the family treat Hala disrespectfully. She always gets blamed and humiliated. However, her life turns upside down when Raees's son Hamza marries Hala and gets her the love and respect that she always deserved. Farhaan Saeed as Hamza also became a rage with his stint in the show. While Hania played the part very convincingly, she is completely different in her real life.

Hania Amir is strikingly different from her popular character Hala from Mere Humsafar

While Hala was barely seen smiling and enjoying her life, Hania is full of life and she radiates positivity. The actress is quite active on social media and shares a glimpse of her day-to-day life quite often. The actress is witty, fun-loving, and a fashionista. She is quite close to her family as well as friends and often takes time off to spend quality time with them. The actress is an avid traveler too. She has put up reels traveling to different places in the world on her social media. In real life, Hania loves to keep it simple. The talented actress avoids wearing heavy make-up and elaborate outfits with heavy hair-dos. Even for most of her events, she prefers keeping in simple and that's what people really love about the actress as she is effortlessly beautiful.

Have a look at her Instagram posts wherein she is seen having the time of her life with friends

Hania Amir's fan-following in India

The Pakistani actress enjoys a massive fan following in India. Mere Humsafar has millions of views on YouTube and a large section of Indian audiences has viewed and liked the project.

While Hania gained immense popularity with Mere Humsafar, she has been a part of many projects before the show which includes Janaan, Titli, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, and Anaa among others.

