Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Shalin Bhanot, Sourabh Raaj Jain and more extend heartfelt wishes on the occasion

Today, 6 April 2023, we celebrate the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti. This occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is also known as Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan, Anjaniputra, and Maruti. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva. He is also known for being an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. On Hanuman Jayanti, people read Hanuman Chalisa, visit the temple, chant bhajans, perform puja and do everything to praise Lord Hanuman. On this auspicious occasion, our celebs also took to their social media handles to wish their fans and followers.

Celebs wish fans on Hanuman Jayanti:

Shalin Bhanot:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Shalin Bhanot shared a video wishing the fans and can be seen humming and singing the holy hymn Hanuman Chalisa, dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Shalin's spiritual side has always endeared him to his fans, who appreciate his grounded nature despite his immense popularity in the entertainment industry. Sharing his video on social media, Shalin wrote, " Music connects us all... And on this day, all I can say is make the right choices, Rather than choosing abusive raps, why not listen to Bhajans, which have been at times recreated and resurrected for today's taste... Music, and with it the belief towards the ultimate power and positivity!"

Dipika Chikhlia:

Dipika Chikhila, who is popular for playing the character of Sita in the hit show Ramayan, also took to her social media handle and shared a video wishing her fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Sharing a clip, Dipika wrote, “Aap sabhi ko hanuman ji ki janm utsav ki shubhkamnaen.”

Arun Govil:

Arun Govil took to his Twitter handle and extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The Ramayan fame wrote, “पवन तनय संकट हरण मंगल मूरति रूप, राम लखन सीता सहित हृदय बसहु सुर भूप। संकटमोचन भगवान श्री हनुमान जी की जयंती पर आप सबको बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ और हार्दिक बधाई।”

Sourabh Raaj Jain:

Mahabharata fame Sourabh Raaj Jain also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Purest form of love is devotion, And purest form of devotion is shri Hanuman ji…….aap sabhi ko #HanumaJayanti ki bhot bhot shubhkamnayein jai bajarangabali.”

Nikitin Dheer:

Nikitin Dheer also took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “सब सुख लहै तुम्हारी सरना, तुम रक्षक काहू को डरना..हनुमान जी के जन्मोत्सव पर आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.. जय श्री राम #hanumanjanmotsav.”

Many other celebs have also extended their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dalljiet Kaur reveals what ex-husband Shalin Bhanot thinks of Jaydon moving to Kenya with her; Says THIS