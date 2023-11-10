Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri talks about the importance of Dhanteras, shares her plans

Today (November 10) marks the auspicious festival of Dhanteras and it is celebrated as the first day of Diwali across the nation. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber, who is considered as the God of wealth and Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goodness of prosperity and wealth.

It is also considered as an auspicious day to make new purchases, especially for gold, silver, utensils and other valuable items. Speaking more in-depth about the importance of Dhanteras, Himani Shivpuri shared the significance of the festival and revealed her plans.

Himani Shivpuri talks about the importance of Dhanteras:

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees on the day of Dhanteras. To welcome her, we light lamps and diyas and adorn the entrance of our home with rangoli. A special puja is performed in my home to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari for good health and prosperity. I prepare traditional sweets for the puja."

Himani Shivpuri reveals her plans for Dhanteras:

Revealing her plans for this year's Dhanteras, the Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress shared, "Just like every year, I will purchase gold jewelry, decorative items for my house, and utensils, all of which are considered auspicious for the day. In addition to this, I will provide a small bonus to our household help and staff, who are our greatest support and take care of us like an extended family. For me, the true essence of the festival lies in the joy that comes from caring, sharing, and spreading happiness."

Speaking about Himani Shivpuri, the veteran actress is not a new name in the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous shows and films. She has had an illustrious career in the showbiz industry and has received many accolades for it.

About Happu Ki Ultan Paltan:

With a huge viewership, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has emerged as one of the most popular shows on television. The show stars Yogesh Tripathi, Geetanjali Mishra, Himani Shivpuri, Sanjay Choudhary and many others in pivotal roles. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan premiered on March 4, 2019, and has been entertaining the audience since then.

