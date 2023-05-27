Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Himani Shivpuri on working in the industry and why survival in TV industry is tough

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. In her long career, she has been part of many Bollywood films and TV shows. Currently, she is seen essaying the role of Katori Amma in the successfully running comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actress was part of Bollywood films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Recently, she opened up about her struggles in the industry.

Himani Shivpuri on why surviving in the TV industry is tough

Although Himani Shivpuri has made a name for herself in the industry, the actress believes it's not easy to survive in the TV industry. She said, "There are camps, there is nepotism and everything is there. Everywhere it's the same. In the 90s, for the role of mother, there was Seema ji, Aruna ji, and Farida ji then I used to be there, so there were four people to play a mother's role. But nowadays, even if the price is less, then there are not 20 but 100 actors lined up to take up the role. Uske upar people have their favourite actors and friends. So, survival in the TV industry is very tough now."

'Actors have no financial security'

Himani Shivpuri believes the acting industry provides no financial security for the actors ad there is no pension, and no security. She believes actors are like bonded labours. Talking about the situation, she shared, "There have been so many actors who've died in penury. There was Bhagwan dada, everybody know about his famous songs, but he dies in penury. Apne Pradeep Kumar ji also had no money when he died. You see so many TV shows return on so many platforms, but actors get no royalty for that. For actors, there are so many insecurities."

The actress also opened up that the problem of a show being stopped by a channel or producer midway is also there. And in such cases, the actors often have to wait for years for their dues. She also shared an incident where she had to leave nine lakhs when a show was pulled off air.

