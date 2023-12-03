Happy Anniversary: 7 times Haarsh Limbachiyaa proved he's green flag and deeply in love with wife Bharti Singh

Popular celeb couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have completed six years of marital bliss today. Today (December 3), the couple is celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary. Bharti and Haarsh have been among the most loved celeb couples in the entertainment industry. It was December 3, 2017, when the duo got hitched.

After 4 years, on April 3, 2022, Bharti Singh and Haarsh welcomed their first baby, a baby son, and later named him Laksh (aka Golla). Even after years of their marriage, the couple have kept the spark alive in their relationship and often surprised fans with their undeniable chemistry. In a world where some men might be shy and hesitant in expressing their love for their wives, Haarsh stands out as someone who never skips a chance to express his immense love for his wife.

On numerous times, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has proved to be a top-tier green flag and has shown he is head over heels in love with Bharti. As they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, let's look at the times Haarsh proved that he's not only a green flag but also deeply in love with his wife Bharti.

7 times when Haarsh Limbachiyaa proved he's deeply in love with Bharti Singh:

Being a family man:

Haarsh is indeed a true family man who never fails to spend time with his wife and son as much as he can. The duo also makes sure to capture their beautiful moments together.

Take a look at the post here-

Sharing romantic PICS with wifey:

This picture will surely melt your heart! Here, the Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull fame couple look deeply in love with each other as they can't take their eyes off each other. By sharing romantic pictures with wifey, Haarsh has proved his undeniable love for his ladylove.

Take a look at the post here-

Being partners in crime:

The couple who has fun together stays together! Joining in partner's madness is truly the best trait one can expect from their beaus and Haarsh has indeed won hearts here.

Take a look at the post here-

Acknowledging special days:

Haarsh often acknowledges special days like Valentine's Day and anniversaries and makes sure to post love-filled pictures with Bharti on social media.

Take a look at the post here-

Advertisement

Twinning with his partner:

Twinning and winning hearts. Bharti and Haarsh have proved to be the power couple as they are twinning here in glamorous outfits.

Take a look at the post here-

Will do anything to make her laugh:

Isn't this too cute? Haarsh often makes sure to make his wifey happy by surprising her with gifts and can do anything to make his wifey laugh.

Take a look at the post here-

Can take her jokes sportingly:

In their vlogs and social media posts, we often see Haarsh dealing with Bharti's jokes sportingly. Their fun camaraderie is loved by their fans and amassed a huge fan following.

Take a look at the post here-

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's love story:

Speaking about their love tale, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa first crossed paths on the sets of Comedy Circus where Bharti was a contestant, and Haarsh worked as a scriptwriter. It was never love at first sight for them, but both instantly felt connected and soon became friends. They spent most of the time together on the show sets and their bond strengthened.

It took more than a year for Haarsh to realize his feelings for Bharti. He then took the courageous first step and asked Bharti to marry him. Bharti and Haarsh dated for a long time before they got engaged in June 2017 and then got married the same year.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently seen together on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa a very Happy Anniversary!

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh faces embarrassment due to Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s newly developed habit: Find out what is it