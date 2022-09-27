Happy Birthday Abhinav Shukla: 5 PICS of the actor that prove his love for adventure

Popular actor Abhinav Shukla has turned a year wiser as he celebrates his birthday today, September 27. The actor needs no introduction! He has been a part of numerous shows for many years and has carved a niche for himself. He starred in hit daily soaps such as Chotti Bahu, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Abhinav also participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav tied the knot with popular actress Rubina Dilaik in June 2018, and they are known as the most adorable couple in showbiz. Abhinav has maintained an active social media presence and often shares pictures and videos regarding his whereabouts. Along with this, Abhinav is also fond of adventure and finds solace in exploring unexplored places and experiencing new things. He believes in staying close to nature, and whenever not shooting or working, he likes to trek and camp out in the woods. There are several times when Abhinav gave his fans a digital tour of his adventure and dished out major travel goals.