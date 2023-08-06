Happy Birthday Aditya Narayan: From hosting reality shows to being a doting father; a look at singer's journey

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular names in the Indian film and television industry. He is the son of renowned singer Udit Narayan. Aditya has begun his career as a child artist by featuring in many popular films in the 90s decade. After pursuing a diploma degree in music, he was selected to host the popular singing reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa in 2009 and after that, he went on to host many music reality shows. Amid all this, he also sang for many Bollywood films and even composed original tracks. Now he is a doting father to a baby girl so on the occasion of his 36th birthday let’s look back at his beautiful journey.

As a child artist

Aditya Narayana sang his first playback for the Nepali film Mohini. He appeared and sang a segment in the iconic song Rangeela Re from the 1998 blockbuster film Rangeela starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Mantonkar and Jackie Shroff. He later joined his father Udit Narayan for the popular song I Love You Daddy in the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. Later he was spotted by renowned director Subhash Ghai who signed for his film Pardes.

Narayana was featured in an important role in the film Jab Pyar Kissi Se Hota Hai and his performance earned him a Best Supporting Actor Nomination at the Zee Cine Awards 1999. As a child artist, he recorded more than 100 songs and even released his own music album Polygram Music. Narayan’s most hit song was Chota Baccha Jaan Ke from Masoom which earned him the best child singer award at the screen awards 1997

As a host and further career

Aditya Narayan was selected as a host for the singing reality show Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa which went on to become a permanent association and he further hosted many singing reality shows like the X Factor, Indian Idol and the Rising Star. He also made an acting debut in the film Shaapit which became popular after its release on YouTube. He also did many concerts with his father Udit Narayan and sang two popular songs in the film Ram-Leela. He also composed and sang many original songs and even participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 where he was the runner-up.

Marriage with Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan began dating his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. It was love at first sight for him and the two announced their marriage in November 2020. The couple tied the knot on 1 December 2020 in a private ceremony.

A doting father

On 24 January 2022, Aditya and Shweta announced the latter’s 7-month pregnancy in the cutest way on their social media accounts. On February 24 they welcomed their child whom they named Tvisha Narayan. Narayana has always been a doting father to his little princess and his wife continues posting their heart-warming moments together on their social media.

Pinkvilla wishes the talented Aditya Narayan, a very happy birthday!

