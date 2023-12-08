Happy Birthday Aishwarya Sharma: Bigg Boss 17’s Neil Bhatt shares lovely wish for wife; WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and TV actress Aishwarya Sharma has been grabbing eyeballs for her stint on the show. She is celebrating her 31st birthday today. To make the day even more special for her, her husband Neil Bhatt, who is also inside the controversial house, posted a pre-recorded clip sending his darling wife some heartfelt wishes on the occasion.

Neil Bhatt’s social media post on wife Aishwarya Sharma’s birthday

Neil Bhatt’s team took to his official Instagram handle and shared a snippet wherein he is seen wishing wife Aishwarya Sharma a very happy birthday. The actor is wearing a green-blue checked shirt in the video and is holding two pink balloons while singing for his lady love.

The heartfelt message from Neil begins with him singing a ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Aishwarya. He calls her his ‘daily dose of entertainment’ and ‘chota sa shinchan’. Furthermore, the actor states, “Bachche, I am in love spending time with you over here. And genuinely, I always wish the best for you. I want you to smile. I want you to dance around, be goofy, like you are. Love you.”

The caption of Neil Bhatt’s post read, “Happy Birthday Bacche. Love you loads. #NeilBhatt #HappyBirthday #AishwaryaSharma #Neiwarya #BiggBoss #BB17.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Neil Bhatt’s Instagram post:

About Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love while shooting for their show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After dating for a while, they tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain.

Neil and Aishwarya are presently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. They are playing well and have hit headlines for their ugly fights with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Besides this, the duo has been seen arguing with each other multiple times. In fact, Aishwarya has been labeled a red flag by trolls for behaving badly with Neil during their fights.

Workwise, Neil Bhatt has several shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, etc. to his credit. On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma is known for her parts in Suryaputra Karn, Baal Krishna, and Meri Durga among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan turns furious at Abhishek Kumar; calls him the fakest contestant