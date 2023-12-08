Happy Birthday Aishwarya Sharma: Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s top 5 looks inside house

As the drama unfolds within the walls of the Bigg Boss Season 17 house, Aishwarya Sharma, the talented actress, has not only been making waves with her charismatic presence but also leaving a trail of fashion inspiration. The actress has effortlessly transformed each day into a runway, showcasing a diverse range of styles that have the viewers swooning.

On this special day, as Aishwarya Sharma celebrates her birthday, we take a moment to delve into her top 5 looks from her Bigg Boss 17 journey. From the traditional allure of sarees and lehengas to the chic sophistication of co-ords and dresses, Aishwarya's wardrobe choices reflect her versatile taste and innate sense of style.

Aishwarya Sharma's floral elegance in digital print

Aishwarya Sharma graced the Bigg Boss 17 house in a breathtaking one-shoulder dress adorned with a delightful floral print, setting the fashion bar high from the start. The dress, elegantly gathered at the waist, showcased a perfect blend of grace and contemporary flair. The one-shouldered silhouette featured a gracefully flared shoulder.

The dress boasted a light beige base, that beautifully complemented Aishwarya's radiant make-up. Large, eye-catching floral patterns adorned the top of the dress, injecting a burst of vibrant colors and intricate detailing. The ankle-length hemline added a touch of modernity to the traditional floral theme, making it a perfect choice for the glamorous setting of Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

To complete the look, Aishwarya adorned a pair of statement danglers. Her choice of accessories accentuated the overall charm of the outfit.

Aishwarya Sharma stuns in criss-cross co-ord set

For her second look, Aishwarya Sharma chose to make a bold statement in a chic co-ord set that effortlessly combined style and sophistication. The ensemble, a creation from the renowned Papz Clothing official brand, featured a tie-up criss-cross knot blazer and bell-bottom pants, elevating the glamour quotient to new heights.

The co-ord set, dipped in a mesmerizing mauve hue, exuded elegance and modernity. The bell-bottom pants added a touch of retro flair, perfectly balancing the contemporary charm of the ensemble. Aishwarya looked nothing short of a style maven as she showcased this outfit, perfect for a range of occasions, from parties to concerts, and beyond.

The standout feature of the co-ord set was the front criss-cross style of the blazer, a unique and chic detail. The intricate knotting and the stylish silhouette added a trendy edge.

Aishwarya's accessorizing was on point as she completed the look with a golden pendant.

Aishwarya Sharma's Karwa Chauth look in maroon saree

For the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Aishwarya Sharma donned a mesmerizing ensemble that exuded grace and traditional charm. Her attire of choice was a stunning dark maroon georgette saree adorned with intricate silver embellishments throughout. The saree, with its rich color and delicate detailing, epitomized elegance and sophistication.

Aishwarya paired the saree with a silver short-sleeved blouse, intricately embellished to complement the saree. Accessories played a pivotal role in completing Aishwarya's Karwa Chauth look. She adorned herself with large jhumkas. The maroon kundan bangle on her hand complemented the deep tones of the saree, creating a well-coordinated look.

Aishwarya Sharma in blue bodycon dress

The fourth standout outfit of Aishwarya Sharma is a sapphire blue bodycon dress that perfectly accentuates her silhouette. The dress featured strategically placed cutouts around the sides, adding a touch of boldness and modern flair to the ensemble.

The vibrant blue hue of the bodycon dress added a refreshing burst of color to her wardrobe choices. Keeping the accessories minimal yet impactful, Aishwarya opted for simple earrings that gracefully framed her face. A delicate chain served as the finishing touch, adding a subtle touch of sophistication to the overall look.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Sharrma's laid-back look in jacket and denims

Aishwarya Sharma embraced casual sophistication in her fifth noteworthy outfit, opting for a brick-colored jacket paired effortlessly with classic blue denim. The ensemble showcased a perfect fusion of comfort and style, as she effortlessly pulled off a laid-back yet chic look.

Aishwarya Sharma's brick-colored jacket and blue denim ensemble served as a testament to her fashion versatility, proving that she can effortlessly transition between glamorous attires and more laid-back, everyday looks while maintaining an undeniable sense of style.

Which one is your favorite look from the above 5 looks of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant? Let us know below.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya loses his money pouch at hotel: ‘Never keep your things in hotel locker’