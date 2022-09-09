Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Gurmeet Choudhary and Krushna Abhishek send wishes to ‘Khiladi Kumar’

Akshay Kumar is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actor rang on his 55th birthday today, September 9. The actor has won hearts with his exceptional acting in multiple genres of movies, from action, romance, comedy, patriotism and numerous others. He enjoys a massive fandom all over the country and overseas, and his fans lovingly call him ‘Khiladi Kumar’. On the special day of the actor, Telly actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Krushna Abhishek shared birthday wishes for him.

Gurmeet Choudhary sent birthday wishes to the action star of the country. He shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote in the captions, “Happy birthday to our khiladi kumar!! And inspiration for many to remain fit and fabulous naturally ! @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.”