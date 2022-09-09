Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Gurmeet Choudhary and Krushna Abhishek send wishes to ‘Khiladi Kumar’
TV actor send birthday wishes to the Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actor rang on his 55th birthday today, September 9. The actor has won hearts with his exceptional acting in multiple genres of movies, from action, romance, comedy, patriotism and numerous others. He enjoys a massive fandom all over the country and overseas, and his fans lovingly call him ‘Khiladi Kumar’. On the special day of the actor, Telly actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Krushna Abhishek shared birthday wishes for him.
Gurmeet Choudhary sent birthday wishes to the action star of the country. He shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote in the captions, “Happy birthday to our khiladi kumar!! And inspiration for many to remain fit and fabulous naturally ! @akshaykumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.”
See his tweet here-
Krushna Abhishek, who was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, also shared a post of Akshay Kumar. He expressed gratitude to the Bollywood star, who is often seen on the show for promotion of his movies. Krushna wrote in the captions, “Wishing u a very happy birthday @akshaykumar really had a lovely time working with u sir can't forget my first day I was really nervous n u made me so comfortable and gave me lot of love be healthy and happy always we love u Akshay sir.”
See post here-
Krushna Abhishek is not part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. The exit of Krushna Abhishek from the upcoming season of the show has come as a massive disappointment for his fans. There have been rumours of his rift with Kapil Sharma, which may have led to this decision.
