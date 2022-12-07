Happy Birthday Ali Asgar: 5 lesser-known facts about Kappu's 'dadi'

Ace comedian-actor Ali Asgar celebrates his birthday today, December 7. Ali Asgar needs no introduction! The comedian-actor has been a part of the industry for a long time and has carved a niche for himself. Not only as a comedian but Ali has donned several hats and has stunned audiences every time with his exceptional performances. The actor proved his mettle in acting with numerous shows over the years including F.I.R., Jeannie Aur Juju, The Drama Company, The Kapil Sharma Show , Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and many others. His role as 'Dadi' in The Kapil Sharma Show, received a tremendous response from the audience, and fans used to eagerly wait to watch him on screens every weekend.

Ali Asgar was born on 25 July 1970 and started acting when he was in 10th standard. He has completed his higher studies in Hotel Management.

He was crowned the winner of Comedy Circus Season 1 in 2007 with Kashif Khan.

Ali Asgar tied the knot in 2002 with Sidhika Asgar, and the duo has two kids- a girl, Ada Asgar, and a boy Nuyaan Asgar.

After shooting for 16 17 hours for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ali simultaneously shot for Vikram Bhatt's film Aetbaar.

He was offered a role in Salman Khan's film Kick, however, due to his busy schedule, he had to deny the offer.

On the professional front, Ali was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

