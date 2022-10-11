Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Ronit Bose Roy, Sunil Grover, Karanvir Bohra wish the Bollywood megastar

Amitabh Bachchan is a name that needs no introduction and his fame is far-reaching. The Bollywood legend rings his 80th birthday today and the day is no less than a festival for his fans. The actor has been entertaining the audience for many decades and presently he is hosting the 16th season of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. As the nation celebrates the birthday of the cine star, numerous celebs also wished him on social media. Rohit Bose Roy, who also shares a birthday with the actor, took to social media to wish the actor with the photograph and captions, “Pranam Sir. Wish you a Happy 80th Birthday. Wish you a long life filled with good health, love and Joy. ps. I’m eternally grateful for all the love and affection I’ve received from you over all these years. The greatest thing for me is to share your birth date.”

See post here-

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sunil Grover also shared a clipping from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie. He captioned, “It’s Big B’s 80th birthday and here is a sneak peek to the #HappyBirthday song that is dropping today” See his post here-

Actor Karanvir Bohra also wished the actor on social media with a post. The caption read, "A special message to you @amitabhbachchan sir, like everyone in this country I'm your fan too, but also like every actor in the industry i too dream to work with you someday, I guess that's why our destiny's never crossed paths... I ask for great health and happiness for you on this birthday and the coming many many many many more #omnamahshivaya."