Happy Birthday Anayra: Check out 5 heartwarming moments between Kapil Sharma and his daughter

Kapil Sharma keeps entertaining his audience with his witty humor and perfect timing of comedy. But besides his profession as a comedian and actor, Kapil has his heart beating in his daughter, Anayra. As his little sweetheart turns 4, Kapil took to his social media to express gratitude to the ones who extended warm wishes to Anayara.

On her special day, let us have a look at 5 pictures that show Anayra is her father's princess.

Daughter's Day special

On the occasion of her Daughter’s special day, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a heartwarming picture with Anayra. The two look adorable together as the actor embraces his daughter warmly in his arms. Anayra's cute smile says everything and also shows Kapil’s unconditional love for her cutie.

Anayra accompanies his dad

When Kapil Sharma had the honor to meet and spend some time with V. Vijayendra Prasad, Anayra did not miss to accompany his father. While Kapil Sharma talked to him, Anayra also seemed to land an interaction with Vijayendra cutely. She sat in her dad's lap and looked sweet.

Anayra reflects Kapil's style

Like most children, Anayra tries to copy her father's style and mannerisms. The picture below depicts this sweet similarity - Anayra sits quietly beside Kapil, matching his endearing smile with one of her own. As the two pose in almost identical fashion, Anayra shows herself to be every bit the doting daddy's girl. There is no question she adores emulating her beloved father.

Anayra follows Kapil’s signs

Kapil Sharma treasures every opportunity he gets to spend quality time with his beloved daughter Anayra. The feeling is mutual - Anayra clearly adores playing with her father as well. This picture captures a sweet moment of connection between the two. Anayra waves her hands enthusiastically, mirroring her father's joyful gesture. Together they offer a heartwarming vision of father-daughter bonding goals. Kapil sports an ear-to-ear grin, while Anayra's smile is enough to melt hearts.

Anayra is Kapil Sharma's world

Cuteness overload! This is all we can say by looking at this picture. Anayra looks adorable and sweet in Kapil’s lap. The little girl looks like she's straight out of a fairytale while the comedian is seen feeling grateful for having her in his life. He captioned the snap, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado.”

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2016. The former is known for his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his film debut with Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and went on to appear in Firangi and Zwigato.

