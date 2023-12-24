Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Farah Khan extends warm wishes to Animal actor; writes, 'My papaji the BEST'

Anil Kapoor enjoys stupendous success in the industry and has carved himself an impressive identity. He has appeared in numerous films, delivering masterpieces and remarkable films. Most recently, the actor created headlines for his performance as Balbir Singh in Animal. On the personal front, Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 67th birthday today, 24 December. Extending warm birthday wishes, Farah Khan shares a heartwarming video.

Farah Khan showers birthday love on Anil Kapoor

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor turns a year older or probably younger! To mark this occasion, Farah Khan dropped a heartwarming video on social media, expressing her love for the actor. The renowned choreographer and director also set heartfelt birthday wishes to him.

Sharing the video, Farah Khan penned a lovely note that did not go unnoticed by fans. She wrote, "My papaji the BEST!! Couldn’t think of a better song for my youngest friend @anilskapoor HAPPY BIRTHDAY u knowwww how much i lovvv uuu.. there is only 1 of you in this world!!"

Look at the video here:

The short clip is compiled of unseen moments and snaps having Anil Kapoor in different moods. Whether his vintage style or his goofy vibes, it shows all. Well, the video starts with an old picture of Farah Khan and the birthday boy in a single frame.

Malaika Arora wishes Anil Kapoor on his birthday

After Farah Khan shared the birthday special video on social media, the outpouring of wishes flooded the comment section. In fact, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora also commented on it, wishing Anil Kapoor a 'Happy Birthday.' She penned, "Happy birthday sir @anilskapoor." Further, Rakhi Sawant reacted with fire and red heart emojis.

Have a look at the comments:

Anil Kapoor's work front

Known forever as Mr. India, Anil Kapoor is one of the evergreen actors who manages to rule millions of hearts even today. Lately, the actor was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller Animal. The film boasted an ensemble cast, viz. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol.

Up next, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film also has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter will hit the big screens on January 25, the next year.

