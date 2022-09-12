Happy Birthday Anjum Fakih: 5 pics of Kundali Bhagya actress with Shraddha Arya that give BFF goals

Anjum Fakih, who's one of the most loved actresses of our recent times, is currently juggling between her shows Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya for several years now and shares a strong friendship with the show's lead Shraddha Arya. The two of them are often seen goofing around or partying with one another when they are not shooting. As the actress Anjum Fakih celebrates her 33rd birthday today, here are some pictures of her with her bestie. Traditional looks

Here both the actresses Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya are seen dressed in traditional outfits for the shoot of Kumkum Bhagya. Both of them are twinning in red. Anjum has sported a plain suit with a designer dupatta, while Shraddha looks charming in a red saree.

Shraddha's wedding Anjum Fakih had a gala time at the wedding functions of the Shraddha Arya. She is seen hugging Shraddha on her Mehandi function.

Cute selfie Anjum and Shraddha are seen making goofy faces as they have fun together when they are not shooting.

Happy together Here Anjum and Shraddha are seen happy and smiling on the sets as they take a fun selfie.

Enjoying together The duo is seen enjoys lunch by the beach as the cool waves hit the shores and breeze helps to relax and unwind.