Happy Birthday Anjum Fakih: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya wishes to learn THIS from her ‘best girl’

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are undoubtedly the best pair in the television industry whose friendship has become the talking point among fans. Sisters Preeta and Srishti of Kundali Bhagya not only share a great bond onscreen, but they share a sisterly bond behind the camera as well. On several occasions, they have proved how thick their bond is. And now, on the occasion of Anjum Fakih’s birthday, Shraddha Arya has to pen down a sweet message for her Srishti. Check out her birthday wish for her co-star.

Shraddha Arya’s birthday message for Anjum Fakih

A few hours back, Shraddha uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle. The video shows Anjum and Shraddha dancing around and running in pajamas. She uploaded the video with the track O Bhavre. UUploading the video, she wrote in the caption, "This song says and describes exactly how we are and what we are when we are together. I Love You My Best Girl.. it’s Your Birthday Today and I wish that all your goals and targets get achieved in this brand new amazing year of your life … and for me, I hope I learn SELFLOVE the way you do it, just one of the things that you do that are highly inspiring. I Love You! @nzoomfakih . Have the most amazing Day! #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayPost #ShraddhaArya #Anjumfakih #preetaKiSrishti"

Check out Shraddha Arya's video here:

Shraddha Arya also expressed her desire to learn self-love from her Kundali Bhagya co-star. Reacting to the video, Anjum Fakih commented, "Love you di. thank you so much"

Other fans also commented happy birthday under the post. Some also wrote how beautiful their bond is. One wrote, "Love your bond..have a happiest birthday Anjum." Another wrote, "Both are my favorite, awesome."

Anjum Fakih's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, and others also wished the actress. Shakti Arora also dropped a birthday wish. While a few commented on her birthday post, others uploaded pictures with the birthday girl. Anjum rang in her birthday with her family yesterday night. She uploaded pictures from the celebrations on her social media account.

