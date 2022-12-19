Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 7 dance videos of Pavitra Rishta actress that prove she's full of grace

Ankita Lokhande is regarded as among the most prestigious actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva rings in her birthday on 19 December. The actress rose to fame with the role of Archana in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta . The show went on for several years and Ankita was able to leave a positive mark in the hearts of a large number of people. The actress is active on social media and often shares fashionable pictures and videos with her fans.

Ankita Lokhande is known for her fabulous acting skills but she has also proved her mettle in dancing. She is an exceptional dancer and often unleashes her inner dancing diva by sharing dance videos on social media. The beautiful dance videos of the actress are loved by her fans and they eagerly wait for her reels and dance clips. Ankita experiences immense joy while dancing and it shows in her video as she spreads joy with her energetic moves.

Ankita Lokhande TV career

Ankita Lokhande started her acting career by being a contestant in the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. But she came to the limelight with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She was part of the show from 2009 to 2014. The actress was loved by the audience for her innocent looks and adorable smile. She portrayed the role of an ideal daughter-in-law in the show and owing to her fabulous acting she became more popular for her screen name of Archana. After the show, she was part of some reality shows like the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. The actress came in fourth position in the season. She also tried her hand at comedy as she took part in Comedy Circus. Post she was seen in a horror and thriller mini-series named Ek Thi Nayka. In the show, she played the role of Pragya. The actress was last seen in the TV reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple became the winner of the show after defeating 9 other couples.

Ankita Lokhande’s work in movies and OTT

The gorgeous actress made her big screen debut with the role of Jhalkaribai in Krish and Kangana Ranaut's joint directorial venture named Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She played the role of a warrior in the epic drama movie, which was based on the life of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai. The movie was a grand success and her acting in the movie was highly appreciated by the audience. During the movie, she also formed a strong friendship with actress Kangana Ranaut.

She was later a part of Sajid Nadiadwala's action movie Baaghi 3, where she was seen along with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She played the role of Shraddha Kapoor's elder sister who was married to Deshmukh's character. The movie was quite successful and people appreciated her work. In 2021, she played the role of Archana in her popular show Pavitra Rishta’s reboot. She was cast along with popular telly star Shaheer Sheikh.

Ankita Lokhande personal life

The Pavitra Rishta actress had been dating businessman Vicky Jain for some years and they made their relationship official in 2019. He had stood by her in all the ups and downs of her life. He even assisted her in coming out of the lowest phase of her life, when she was brutally trolled on social media. The actress got married to Vicky Jain in 2021 with grand celebrations and lots of happiness. They also moved into their new and expansive home a few months back. The couple recently completed one year of their marriage and to celebrate the day, they went on a short trip. Ankita has been sharing pictures with her fans and keeping them posted.

