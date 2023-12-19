Happy Birthday Ankita Lokhande: 7 Times when she showed her vulnerable side inside Bigg Boss 17 house

One of the most popular and talented actresses, Ankita Lokhande celebrates her birthday today. From making her mark in the world of television to proving her acting stint in Bollywood, Ankita Lokhande has proved time and again that she is a powerhouse of talent. The actress is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

It goes without saying that she has not failed to grab the limelight inside the Bigg Boss house. Be it her impeccable style sense or outspoken personality, the actress has brought her A-game to the house. On the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at the times when the actress showed her vulnerable side inside the house.

When Ankita Lokhande showed support to Khanzaadi when she had a breakdown

Ankita Lokhande has stood by the housemates whenever they face a crisis. In one of the episodes, Khanzaadi broke down as the contestants made fun of her health.

Khanzaadi complained 24*7 that she wanted to go home and on one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan became furious at her and scolded her. Khanzaadi had a breakdown and Ankita stood by her side. While other contestants were of the opinion that she was lying about her medical issues, Ankita consoled her to be strong.

When Ankita Lokhande exposed Mannara Chopra

It is no secret that Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra do not get along. In one of the episodes, Ankita had the power to remove a few contestants from the race and she chose to remove Mannara and Munawar Faruqui. This didn’t go well with Mannara.

As Mannara gave Ankita cold shoulder, the latter lashed out at her. She called Mannara ‘dumbo’ and ‘insecure’. Ankita also exposed Mannara in front of everyone. She revealed that Mannara had called Khanzaadi ‘characterless’ because of her love triangle with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

When Isha Malviya called out Ankita Lokhande for avoiding cleanliness

Isha Malviya pointed out that Ankita Lokhande avoids cleaning duties. She told Mannara that she does not clean the bathroom for 3-4 days whenever she is on cleaning duties. In the same episode, the contestant showed how tissues were scattered on the bathroom floor when it was Ankita’s responsibility to keep it clean.

Isha also took Ankita to the therapy room to discuss the same. However, Ankita was heard saying that she was not a professional, so they had to do with whatever she could manage. To this, Isha responded that Ankita gets offensive whenever someone tries to bring up her issues.

When Ankita Lokhande cried after spat with Mannara Chopra over genuine connection

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were close in the initial days inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan asked Ankita if the connection she forms inside the house is part of Vicky Jain’s game strategy. She denied it and said that her connection with Khanzaadi and Mannara was real.

However, after Salman Khan left, Mannara and Ankita had a verbal spat over this. While Ankita stated that her connection with Mannara was genuine, the latter denied it. Mannara said that she could not form a genuine connection with the contestant inside the house as she had taken advantage of her during her lowest point.

When Ankita Lokhande talked about having differences with Vicky Jain

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had several arguments and some took ugly turns. They fought so much that their mothers had to enter the house and make them understand.

On a few occasions, Ankita shared that she felt emotionally distant from her husband. She also said that she made a mistake marrying him and she can’t tolerate his voice. The Pavitra Rishta actress also confronted him and said that she feels he has time for everybody in the house except for Ankita.

When Ankita Lokhande took a stand for the TV community

During a major fight with Khanzaadi, she told Ankita Lokhande that she needed attention. The two got furious and in the fight, Khanzaadi told Ankita that she was not an actress in a television serial. This irked Ankita who rose to fame with a prominent role in a television serial. The actress hit her back with an appropriate response. Ankita told Khanzaadi that she was saying this on television.

Ankita got support from many popular actors in the television industry for her comment.

When Ankita was hurt after Bigg Boss reshuffled the rooms

After the contestants settled inside the house, in a surprising move, Bigg Boss reshuffled the rooms of the contestants. Vicky Jain was assigned the Dimag room, while Ankita stayed back in the Dil room. The actress was hurt by this move. And she was even more hurt by Vicky's behaviour, who was rejoicing after the shuffle of the rooms.

Pinkvilla wishes Ankita Lokhande a happy birthday!

