Happy Birthday Archana Puran Singh: 5 times actress mixed color and style with her vibrant co-ord sets

Archana Puran Singh, the beloved television personality and Bollywood actress celebrates her birthday today. Besides her acting stint on the silver screen, she has also become a household name as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. Known for her vivacious spirit and warm personality, Archana Puran Singh has a fearless fashion sense which is evident in her outfit choices. She effortlessly combines vibrant colors and eclectic styles in her signature co-ord sets, creating a visual feast for her fans. Join us as we delve into five times this actress mesmerized us with her unique fashion choices that celebrate color and style.

Look subtle in green delight

Archana Puran Singh left us green with envy in this stunning three-piece printed co-ord ensemble. This three-piece outfit featured sleek straight pants, a chic button-down shirt, and a flowing jacket on top. The co-ord set has two harmonious shades of green, one lighter and the other darker, adorned with a delicate white print. The jacket on top created a not too formal, yet stylish look with a contrast of lengths. Her choice of crisp white stilettos added a touch of sophistication to this already eye-catching ensemble.

Fusion of confidence and elegance

This outfit is love at first sight. The actress exudes timeless elegance in this contemporary three-piece ensemble, showcasing her unparalleled confidence. Her outfit features a stylish three-quarter sleeve crop top with a graceful boat neck, paired flawlessly with dhoti pants for a modern twist. The highlight of the outfit is the pleated drape attached to the pants, resembling the classic drape of a saree, adding a touch of traditional charm to the contemporary look. The fresh color palette of white adorned with abstract red and blue prints makes this outfit an absolute showstopper.

Maxi dress and flowy jacket

We cannot get enough of her looks. This outfit is a riot of colors that is perfect for festivals. The flowy jacket on top of the maxi dress added an extra layer of elegance and it is the jacket that brought out the best in her outfit. The vibrant colors and intricate patterns definitely caught our eye, but we also loved how she completed the look with only earrings. All the focus is on the red and blue pattern of the jacket. This outfit also garnered some interesting comments as users wrote how classy and festive she looked. Some also commented they were fans of her vibrant outfits.

Customized three-piece set

Archana Puran Singh turned heads in yet another three-piece co-ord ensemble, a classic signature style of the actress. The long flowy red and pink outfit has a long top with straight pants and a flowy jacket on top. The different layers of the jacket and top look very classy and stylish. This is why layering should always be done carefully and with the right pieces. The color of the outfit and the striking hue are perfect to turn heads at different events.

The Kapil Sharma Show judge also shared an interesting anecdote with the pictures about how she customized it according to her preference. She shared, "So the designer @saundhindia graciously customized their gorgeous 3 piece co-ord and made the inner long, flowy and comfy for me. So if you ever like an outfit ... go ahead and 'make it your own' style by tweaking the different elements in it. If designers don't do it, do it yourself at home like I do with so many of my outfits. Honesty I am not bad with a needle ! Next time maybe I'll show you the process of altering my outfits last minute to wear at shoots. My house help Bhagyeshree laughs and says nobody will believe madam can do all this!"

Contemporary take on formals

Have to wear formal outfits, but you hate wearing the everyday boring formal? If this sentiment resonates with you, the actress shows you how to style formals with a twist. Although it's a co-ord set, it has a jacket that resembles a blazer. The red and blue prints and patterns on the white palette make the outfit look gorgeous. It is perfect to wear to formal events. We love how the designer mindfully added prints on the pants and top, and abstract patterns on the jacket. The printed jacket is the perfect addition to the minimally designed shirt and pants.

Well, when it comes to mixing color and style, the actress knows how to steal the spotlight effortlessly.

Pinkvilla wishes Archana Puran Singh a very happy birthday!

