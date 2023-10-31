Happy Birthday Arjun Bijlani: Check out PICS from Naagin actor’s Halloween-themed party

Television heartthrob Arjun Bijlani, celebrated his 41st birthday in style last night with a spooky Halloween-themed party that sent chills down the spine of his guests. The Naagin actor, known for his versatile performances, made sure his birthday was as memorable as his successful career. One of his best friends from the industry, Nia Sharma was also at the party.

Arjun Bijlani's All Hallow's Eve-themed birthday bash

The celebration was a perfect blend of birthday festivities and Halloween spookiness, given that Arjun Bijlani's birthday falls on the same day as Halloween. The actor left no stone unturned in ensuring that his birthday party was a memorable one. It was a star-studded affair with his closest friends from the industry in attendance, making the night even more special.

Check out pictures from Arjun Bijlani's birthday here:

One of his close friends, Nia Sharma, who has previously shared screen space with him, graced the Halloween-themed party dressed according to the theme. Nia took to her social media to give fans a sneak peek into the celebration. She uploaded numerous photos and videos. The actress sported black lipstick with a black dress.

Nia also uploaded a picture of Arjun next to a witch prop to wish him on his birthday. The party was nothing short of a visual treat with the eerie decor and creative costumes. The decorations embraced the Halloween spirit, which ranged from classic witches and ghosts to spider webs and eerie lights. Arjun himself was seen dressed in all black. His wife, Neha Swami Bijlani also wore a black dress.

The birthday boy appeared elated throughout the celebration, surrounded by his friends who raised a toast to another successful year in his career. Pictures and videos also show him cutting a birthday cake and feeding his wife. Many of his friends, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Karan Veer Mehra, and Nikki Sharma, among others, took to social media to drop lovely wishes for him.

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani's journey in the television industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From his iconic roles in television shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, Ruhaaniyat, and Miley Jab Hum Tum, he has successfully captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. He is currently hosting India's Got Talent 10.

