Happy Birthday Arjun Bijlani: From acting in Left Right Left to hosting Splitsvilla, a look at his TV journey

Arjun Bijlani , known as one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world, celebrates his 40th birthday today, October 31. Arjun needs no introduction! The actor has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Over the years, Arjun has not only showcased his acting prowess but also hosted reality shows, did music videos, starred in web shows, and participated in reality shows. His impeccable fashion sense and great persona have also been the talk of the town for a while now. The actor has gained much-deserved appreciation as he has always proved his talent and impressed the masses.

Arjun Bijlani stepped into the showbiz world in 2004 and featured opposite Jennifer Winget in the hit show Kaarthika. After this, he starred in another popular youth-based show Remix, in 2005. However, success kissed his feet after Arjun acted in the action-based television drama Left Right Left. He played one of the pivotal roles as Cadet Aalekh Sharma and received immense recognition for his talent and performance. He again spread his magic on the screens when he featured as a parallel lead in the hot daily soap Miley Jab Hum Tum. His character of Mayank Sharma was applauded by the viewers and gained an immense female fan following after his stint in this show.

Post this, there was no looking back for Arjun, and he went on to act in some of the most hit shows such as Mohe Rang De, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Chintu Ban Gaya Gentleman, Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. In 2021, Arjun participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the winner of the series. In February 2022, he participated in Star Plus's Smart Jodi, along with his wife, Neha Bijlani, and emerged as the 2nd runner-up.