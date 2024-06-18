Happy Birthday Ayesha Singh: How well do you know about her trivial facts? Take this QUIZ and test yourself

Ayesha Singh is a prominent personality in the television industry. Known for playing the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actress has wowed fans with her impressive acting chops. She was a part of the show until the drama took a leap and a new cast was introduced. Well, today (June 19) is a special day for her, as she is celebrating her birthday. On this momentous occasion, her fans have extended heartfelt messages and wished for her well-being.

It is no secret that the actress maintains an active social media presence but, lately, has been quite inactive due to health setbacks. Nonetheless, even though she isn't playing 'Sai' in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her admirers are looking forward to her return to screens. Well, on the actress' birthday, we thought of testing your knowledge of unknown facts about her.

So, Pinkvilla brings you a quiz on Ayesha Singh's trivial facts to test your knowledge about the actress.

Ayesha Singh's birthday QUIZ:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pinkvilla Team wishes Ayesha Singh a very happy birthday!

