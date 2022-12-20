Happy Birthday Dheeraj Dhoopar: 7 PICS of the Sherdil Shergill actor that prove he loves quirky shirts

Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates his 38th birthday today, December 20. Dheeraj needs no introudtion! The actor has had an illustrious career and starred in numerous shows over the years. Dheeraj began his career as a model and did several advertisements for top-notch brands. He then bagged his first show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, after which success kissed his feet and he went on to sign hit daily soaps such as Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Kuch Toh Log kahenge, and more. However, his stint in Television popular show Sasural Simar Ka as Prem Bhardwaj made him a household name. The actor was a part of the show from 2013 to 2017 and gained huge popularity. After his exit from Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj signed the ongoing top-rated show Kundali Bhagya. Hence, his acting journey has been worth admiring, but along with this, Dheeraj is also known for his charming persona and impeccable fashion sense. Dheeraj is not afraid to experiment with stylish outfits and has a special corner for quirky shirts in his wardrobe.

7 PICS of Dheeraj Dhoopar that prove he loves quirky shirts:

Adorably eccentric

Dheeraj looks handsome in a funky black printed shirt and makes a strong case as he strikes a pose here.

Floral love

Dheeraj looks dapper as he sports a black floral printed shirt and matched it with white ripped jeans. The white sunnies add the much-needed glam quotient to his outfit.

Handsome Hunk

The Sherdil Shergill actor can definitely make hearts melt with his white printed shirt and charm.

Fashion Icon

Donning this leafy printed white shirt, Dheeraj's amazing sartorial choice and charming persona are simply drool-worthy!

Checkered look

"Be the game changer!" says Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor sported a yellow and black checkered shirt and looks uber cool in this photo.

Enchanting

His enchanting look will surely make your jaw drops! Do not miss out on his heart-melting smile in the second picture.

Stunner

Sporting a color as soothing as blue, Dheeraj is serving some major fashion goals here.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's personal front: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are among the most cherished couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to make their bond forever with marriage. They then tied the knot in 2016. In April 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy, and on August 10, 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and named him Zayn. On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently a part of the hit show Sherdil Shergill and stars opposite Surbhi Chandna. Pinkvilla Team wishes a handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar a very Happy Birthday!

