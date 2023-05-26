Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi: 5 Facts we bet you didn't know about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor

Dilip Joshi, an esteemed and highly skilled actor in the entertainment industry, celebrates his birthday today, May 26. Dilip was born on 26 May 1968 into a Gujarati Brahmin family from the Gosa village of Porbandar. With his remarkable talent and versatile performances, Dilip has captivated audiences throughout his career. His notable contributions to numerous films and shows have earned him a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops. Even after establishing a long-standing presence in the entertainment industry, numerous intriguing facts about the actor remain unknown to many of his fans. On his birthday, we list down 5 lesser-known facts about Dilip Joshi that we bet you didn't know.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts about Dilip Joshi:

Dilip Joshi worked as a travel agent:

It may come as a surprise to the fans that Dilip Joshi also worked as a travel agent for five years before becoming an actor. Recently, sharing a significant moment of his life, Dilip once revealed, "There was a phase where I had partnered in a travel agency. From 1985 to 1990, my routine involved working from 9 am to 9 pm, managing luxury buses between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and Mumbai and Bhavnagar." However, he then realized that it is not his 'cup of tea' and decided to quit this job. Dilip expressed his desire to pursue acting to his wife, and fortunately, his wife stood by his side, offering support on his chosen path.

Dilip Joshi got engaged at the age of 18:

Sharing a glimpse into his personal life, Dilip Joshi recently opened up about his love story, which he likened to the popular TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. Reflecting on his early engagement, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor revealed, "We got engaged at a young age. Jaymala, my wife, was just fourteen while I was eighteen, making it a somewhat arranged engagement. It's a story reminiscent of 'Balika Vadhu.' When Jaymala turned eighteen and I turned twenty-two, we tied the knot. Having attended an all-boys school, I used to be quite timid when it came to interacting with girls. It was through my involvement in drama and acting that I gradually gained the confidence to engage in conversations."

Dilip Joshi rejected Comedy Circus during his struggling days:

During a candid revelation, Dilip Joshi opened up about a challenging phase in his career when he found himself without any work opportunities in 2007. He shared that during his struggling period was offered Comedy Circus, but he didn't accept the offer. Revealing why, Dilip shared, "In this show, the jokes were below the belt and they were paying me well. But I thought that I have never done such work as I always take up work that my family can sit and watch together. My kids should watch my work and they should be proud of what I do. Thus, I rejected Comedy Circus."

Dilip Joshi lost 16 kgs within 1 and a half months:

Dilip Joshi has been a part of both the Gujarati and Bollywood film industries and has successfully carved a name for himself. One notable film in his career is the 1992 socio-political feature, 'Hun Hunshi Hunshilal', where he portrayed the lead character of a scientist named Hunshilal. The 55-year-old actor recently revealed that he underwent a physical transformation for this role and has shed an impressive 16 kilograms within just one and a half months.

While talking to Mashable India, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared, "I used to go to work, change at the swimming club and run across the whole Marine Drive, until (Hotel) Oberoi in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months." He also shared that he used to enjoy the jog. Dilip Joshi added, "It used to be so much fun. The sun was setting and there would be a slight drizzle. The clouds used to look so beautiful."

Dilip Joshi once shared a room with Salman Khan:

As many would know Dilip Joshi, portrayed the character of Bhola Prasad in the hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun but did you know the actor also shared a room with Salman Khan? Reflecting on his memorable experience, Dilip revealed in a recent interview that he had the opportunity to share a room with the charismatic Salman Khan during the shooting of the film. Dilip shared, "During the film’s schedule in Filmistaan, I shared a room with Salman Khan. He never objected to me being in his room. He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. it was fun working with him."

Pinvilla Team wishes Dilip Joshi a very Happy Birthday!

