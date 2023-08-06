Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: From pregnancy to embracing motherhood; A look at actor’s awe-inspiring journey

Dipika Kakar aka Faiza Ibrahim is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Dipika began her profession as an air hostess in Mumbai. Then, in 2010, she made her television debut in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi as Lakshmi and has captured the hearts of her fans since then with her appearances in Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss and more. Today, August 6, 2023, marks the 37th birthday of Dipika Kakar. This also marks the actress’ first birthday with her newborn baby Ruhaan.

On the birthday of Dipika Kakar, take a look at her journey from pregnancy to embracing motherhood.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love story

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love story is a fairytale come true. The couple met each other at the set of Sasural Simar Ka, where both played the lead role. Dipika played Simar Bharadwaj and Shoaib played Prem Bharadwaj. Both became best friends and started to share everything with each other.

Dipika and Shoaib started dating after Dipika's marriage with her ex-husband ended in a messy divorce in January 2015. Following Shoaib's departure from the show, the two discovered they have feelings for each other.

They dated for three years before deciding to take the next step and make their relationship public. They made their relationship public and declared their affection for each other. They then appeared in Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8 as a couple. On the set of Nach Baliye 8, both shared their feelings in front of the entire world.

In February 2018, the duo decided to take a final step toward their love story and tied the knot with each other in a Nikaah ceremony.

Dipika Kakar: From pregnancy to embracing motherhood

In January 2023, just a few days before their 5th wedding anniversary the couple announced their pregnancy with the fans through their Instagram post. Dipika and Shoaib twinned in white and wore a cap that said ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’.

The couple wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yes, We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one”

Later, the couple posted another photo which was displaying baby shoes in it, and captioned it: “Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon”

The couple kept sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans tdhrough their social media handle. With each passing month, Dipika posted pictures of herself glowing day by day and flaunting her baby bump.

On June 21, Dipika and Shoaib shared with their Instagram family that they have welcomed their first newborn, and wrote “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.”

Three weeks later, the duo shared the name of their newborn baby born ‘RUHAAN’.

Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth, Aalisha Panwar and many more celebs congratulated the couple on their new journey into parenthood. Shoaib also shared a video of Dipika and their newborn on his social media.

Dipika being a perfect wife and a loving mother is embracing this beautiful journey of motherhood. She received the best birthday gift from her partner one could ever dream about.

We wish Dipika Kakkar a very Happy Birthday from the family of Pinkvilla!

