Happy Birthday Disha Parmar: 7 Romantic PICS of the actress with husband Rahul Vaidya

When it comes to the Television world, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular couples. After dating for some years, Rahul Vaidya made a grand proposal to Disha from the Bigg Boss house. Shortly after coming out of the show, he and Disha got married last year in July. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and her character is getting highly appreciated by the audience. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral. Now, the two are living their best, married life. As Disha Parmar turns a year older today, here are some mushy pictures of the couple. Off for vacation

Both Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya love to travel a lot. Whenever they get time off from work, they set out to explore new places together.

Partying together Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are both good dancers and they are often seen partying along with their friends.

Celebrating Karwa Chauth This year, the couple celebrated special Karwa Chauth where they touched each other’s feet and fasted for each other’s long life.

Warm hug The duo looks very adorable together as they twin in white outfits and lovingly hug each other.

Being goofy together Disha and Rahul are fun loving couple and the often make fun videos as well reels which they share on their social media.

A sweet kiss The couple in never shy of PDA and they often go on romantic dates and shover each other with kisses and hugs.

Just love The wedding picture of Disha Parmar and Rahul is all about pure love and happiness. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes.

Pinkvilla team wishes Disha Parmar a very happy birthday!

