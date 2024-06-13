Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Mouni Roy's heartfelt wish for Kalki 2898 AD actress is all fun; 'May you meet your...'

Disha Patani is a name that resonates with beauty, talent, and dancing skills. Apart from her acting chops, the actress is loved for her fitness and impeccable fashion sense. From ruling hearts in ethnic ensembles to slaying in chic dresses, she has redefined fashion in the Bollywood industry. Well, today (June 13) is a special occasion for her, as she is celebrating her birthday.

While the Kalki 2898 AD actress has been receiving several heartfelt wishes on her birthday, Mouni Roy's wish is the cutest and sweetest. Since Mouni and Disha share a close bond and have been BFFs for years, the former's wish for Heropanti fame screams sister goals.

Mouni Roy wishes 'most beautiful' Disha Patani

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shared a video that featured a compilation of her happy and travel moments with Disha Patani. Be it the duo sharing laughter, showing indispensable value for each other, or channeling their inner child when together, the clip had them all.

Extending warm wishes, Mouni penned a heartwarming note for Disha Patani. Captioning the adventure-filled video montage, the Naagin actress wrote, "Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it’s wayyyy better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travels. Can’t wait to create more fun memories."

'I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon Always be the ninja warrior that you are Heres to the sister who brings sunshine in my life. More when we speak.. hehe. Ily @dishapatani," added Mouni.

Have a look at the video here:

Undeniably, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shine as a testament to true friendship. From their travel diaries to their camaraderie evident through social media posts, the two never fail to reflect BFF goals.

Fans' reactions

Mouni's heartfelt post for the Baaghi 2 actress grabbed the attention of the netizens, and several reacted to it in the comment section. One of the fans said, "How cute this reel is." Another one mentioned, "Happy birthday, Disha.I love you so much." A person commented, "Disha. You are cute and very beautiful girl."

Well, Disha Patani's reply to the lovely birthday wish stole the limelight. Thanking the Brahmastra actress for the post, she wrote, "My sunshine, life’s so much better now being with you, Thank you for being you and making me wanting to be a better person. I love you so much, miss you."

About Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's work front

Apart from showcasing her talent on big screens, Mouni Roy is popular for her work in the television industry. Some of her best-known works are Devon Ke Dev, Mahadev, Junoon, Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, and Naagin, among others. She was seen as 'Queen Of Hearts' in the dating reality show Temptation Island India, along with Karan Kundrra.

Furthermore, the actress graced the screen in the web series Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi. She received praise for her performance as Junoon in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. Mouni is all set to appear in Blackout, which also features Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover.

Speaking of Disha Patani, she will be seen in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. This Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. The trailer for the movie has been released and has created much buzz among the audience.

Pinkvilla wishes Disha Patani a very happy and healthy birthday!

